Young members of the Affinity Plus Credit Union were recognised for their outstanding achievements during the organisation’s annual Youth Awards Ceremony last evening.

Several awardees received financial contributions to their credit union accounts, while others were presented with scholarships in recognition of their hard work throughout the year.

Addressing the ceremony, Affinity Plus Treasurer Nikita Gibson shared her experience of how being a member of the credit union contributed to her development.

She encouraged the awardees to embrace three key principles which, she said, could help guide them towards future success.