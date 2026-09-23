AG: Barbados’ money-laundering controls extend beyond banking sector’

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams has issued a reminder that Barbados’ money-laundering and terrorist-financing controls extend well beyond the banking sector.

He was speaking in the Senate today during debate on the Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (Prevention and Control) Amendment Bill 2026.

Mr Abrahams says the country has to ensure that its regulatory system remains in line with international best practices.

He says the country’s successful exit from all major international financial blacklists and greylists must be followed up by continued compliance.

The Attorney General adds that the country is now preparing for its fifth mutual evaluation, and the focus will be on whether the framework in place is working effectively.