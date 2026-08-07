Ensuring the future of food production in Barbados and the Caribbean is the main focus behind Agri-Business Day, a dynamic initiative spearheaded by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in partnership with the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

IICA Representative Allister Glean says the initiative aims to inspire and equip the next generation of agricultural leaders by promoting innovative and sustainable farming practices.

A session highlighting the initiative was held today in the N-S-R Training Room at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

It attracted more than 40 young farmers eager to learn, network and develop their agribusiness skills.

Trevor Thorpe was there.