Agricultural drought warning issued amid below-average rainfall forecast

Drought concerns in Barbados have increased, particularly within the agricultural sector, as below-average rainfall is expected to continue until September.

According to a statement from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the alert level has been elevated to an agricultural drought warning due to the effects of El Niño.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight says the ministry has already begun circulating a number of public service announcements focused on water conservation and proper water usage.