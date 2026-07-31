Agriculture in Barbados has a bright future.

This promising outlook was shared by the Assistant Camp Director of the Hearts and Minds Agricultural Summer Camp, Keisha Weekes.

She expressed this optimism while addressing the closing ceremony of the four-week camp at the Ministry of Agriculture and National Food Security in Graeme Hall, Christ Church, today. The event was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Food and National Security, Shantal Munro-Knight, Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman, and other government officials.

During her remarks, Ms Weekes highlighted the enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by the campers throughout the programme.

Trevor Thorpe was there.