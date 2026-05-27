Shantal Munro-Knight says she is leaving no stone unturned in tackling the issue of praedial larceny in Barbados.

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security said her plans include closer collaboration with the Barbados Police Service.

She outlined some of the proposed measures while speaking to reporters at the launch of the Barbados Agricultural Statistics Platform.

Dr Munro-Knight also noted that while the ministry has increased the bounty for persons involved in culling monkeys, officials are continuing to explore additional initiatives to address the issue of monkeys raiding fields and creating major challenges for farmers.