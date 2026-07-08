Agriculture Ministry preparing to launch Project CARE

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security is preparing to launch the Project CARE programme.

The announcement was made by Minister Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight during her keynote address at the Golden Sickle Shared Food Harvest Ceremony held at Pine Basin today.

Speaking to a gathering of farmers, ministry officials and other stakeholders, Minister Munro-Knight said the Project CARE programme is one of several measures aimed at boosting productivity, ensuring food security and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Trevor Thorpe reports.