Agriculture Ministry pursuing US$136 million in priority projects

The Ministry of Agriculture is currently focused on five priority projects valued at US$136 million.

That disclosure by Minister Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight during the Climate Smart Summit at Hilton Barbados.

She says these projects will allow officials to provide scale for agriculture and deliver returns for investors.

One of those areas is the sugar industry, which includes a small, fit-for-purpose new factory set to be established over the next two years.

Dr. Munro-Knight says there is also US$55 million in investment which will allow for the building of capacity, both on the field and for the wider region.

The investment programme also includes a US$24 million state-of-the-art abattoir and US$8 million for Barbados Sea Island cotton.