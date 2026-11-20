Barbados is expecting more than 200 exhibits at Agrofest 2027, as the annual agricultural show continues to expand its local and regional reach.

President of the Barbados Agricultural Society, Henderson Williams, says the event will provide an important platform for farmers, businesses and other stakeholders to showcase their contribution to the agricultural sector.

He was speaking at the launch of Agrofest 2027, which will be held at Queen’s Park from February 26th to 28th, under the theme “From Farm to Future: Growing Through Innovation, Feeding the Nation”.