Agriculture in Barbados is being positioned for a new era, with greater emphasis on innovation, technology and getting young people involved in the industry.

That was the message from Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) officials at the launch of Agrofest 2027 yesterday.

Under the theme “From Farm to Future: Growing Through Innovation, Feeding the Nation”, the exhibition is expected to highlight the many possibilities within the sector.

But Vice-President of the BAS, Graham Belle, says there must first be a concerted effort to make agriculture more attractive and profitable for young people.

Chief Agricultural Officer Paul Lucas agrees, saying the industry must change how it is perceived, particularly among the younger generation.

He says children must be introduced to agriculture early and given the opportunity to understand the different career possibilities.

President of the BAS, Henderson Williams, says Agrofest 2027 will help showcase the advancements taking place in the industry, while bringing farmers, businesses and consumers closer together.

He also used the occasion to unveil the Agrofest 2027 logo.

The BAS president says Agrofest 2027 will return this year with a strong regional presence, combining agricultural education with entertainment for the entire family.