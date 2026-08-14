The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, combined with the increasing demand for electricity and power to support data centres, has significantly contributed to the upward momentum of the Sagicor Renewable Energy Fund.

The revelation came from Senior Portfolio Manager, Sagicor Asset Management Incorporated, Nicholas Neckles, during the review of the performance of the fund over the past twelve months.

The Sagicor Renewable Energy Fund is experiencing robust growth, reflecting the global trend of increasing energy consumption driven by digital transformation and the shift towards sustainable power generation.

He says, as AI applications expand across various industries, the need for reliable and sustainable energy sources becomes more critical, driving investment in renewable energy solutions.

The surge in demand has positively impacted the fund’s performance, with figures showing gains across all sectors it encompasses.

Mr Neckles tells the Business Report the fund’s diversified portfolio, which includes solar, wind and other renewable energy projects, benefits from the broader shift towards clean energy, fuelled by technological advancements and heightened energy consumption needs.