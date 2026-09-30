Air Canada increasing service to Barbados

Air Canada is increasing its service to Barbados, strengthening connections with Montreal.

The added flights are scheduled to begin next month, ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

As part of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s ongoing commitment to building stronger bonds and increasing travel between Canada and Barbados, the organisation will be hosting the Spirit of Barbados Mega FAM at Sandals Resort, led by its Canadian office.

The BTMI’s Director for Canada, Eusi Skeete, tells us more.