After more than a year of rehabilitation work, the road at Airy Hill Bottom has been paved and officially reopened.

The work was completed under the Ministry of Transport and Works’ $230 million Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Programme, in collaboration with contractors China National Complete Plant Import and Export Corporation and subcontractor Infra Construction Inc.

Major roadworks aimed at improving road safety and infrastructure at Airy Hill began early last year. At the time, MTW Project Manager George Holder explained that the scope of works included road realignment and repairs to a culvert.

Providing an update on other projects, Mr. Holder said three structures are currently being erected at Melvins Hill Bridge, Dark Hole and Brucevale Bridge.

Dark Hole is expected to reopen in August, while Brucevale Bridge is projected to reopen in late August or early September.