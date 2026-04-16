Alarm raised over rising childhood obesity

Health advocates are expressing serious concern that childhood obesity has risen from 33% to 42% over a ten-year period.

This troubling trend has prompted calls from health authorities for Government to act urgently and decisively to address the issue, which they warn could shorten the lifespan of the nation’s youth.

One major step being proposed by the Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition is for Government to legislate the School Nutrition Policy with urgency.

The call was made during a coalition media conference today.