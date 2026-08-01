The Barbados senior men’s national basketball team may be without its leading player, Kyrone Alexander, for the second round of the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers.

Speaking after leading his local club, Burger King Clapham Bulls, to the 2026 Co-operators General Insurance B.A.B.A. Premier League title, Alexander said the next round of the pre-qualifiers is currently scheduled during his senior college season.

Alexander, who led the first round of the AmeriCup pre-qualifiers in Guyana with an average of 28.8 points per game, said he is unsure but hopeful that something can be worked out in time for the second round.

The second round of the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers is scheduled for November 2026, with the exact match dates and host venues yet to be officially announced by FIBA.