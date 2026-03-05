All is in motion for Saturday’s staging of the Barbados Gold Cup

Preparations are in full swing at the Garrison Savannah ahead of Saturday’s 43rd running of the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup.

The Caribbean’s most prestigious horse race is set for 5:45 p.m. as race seven on the 10-card event.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Turf Club Rosette Peirce says a bumper crowd is expected, as the fraternity bids farewell to legendary jockey Patrick Husbands, who will compete in the Gold Cup for the final time.

Peirce says the BTC had to provide additional seating for patrons as the grandstand is at capacity.

Peirce also added that the Turf Club has made significant improvements as it relates to track preparation.