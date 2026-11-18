A number of strategic investments are expected to be made in Barbados’ polyclinics over the coming weeks and months.

That update came from Minister of Health and Wellness Senator Lisa Cummins, who was speaking during the handover ceremony for the testing machines at the Winston Scott Polyclinic.

Senator Cummins said the investments are being supported by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Meanwhile, Barbadians visiting polyclinics can now have their average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months determined in a matter of minutes.

This is possible through the introduction of HbA1c testing machines, donated by PAHO to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

All nine polyclinics are receiving the machines.

Senator Cummins said the technology is particularly relevant following last week’s presentation by the task force assessing the impact of sugar-sweetened beverages and the tax on those products.