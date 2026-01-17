The local and regional business community is still coming to terms with yesterday’s sudden passing of Allan Simmons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Simmons Electrical Group of Companies since 1994.

Apart from guiding the company operations successfully over the past twenty-five years, Mr Simmons played major roles in the design, procurement, technical management of projects, budgeting, financial planning, procurement, and other administrative functions.

He also provided his project management experience to successfully complete several projects across the Caribbean.

Businessman Corey Holder told CBC News that today was a very sad day for the industry.