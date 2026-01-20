Alleyne remanded on aggravated burglary charged

A 24-year-old St. Michael man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Bhamjees Trading.

Dario Tyreke Alleyne, of 2nd Avenue, Pickwick Gap, was charged with aggravated burglary in relation to the incident, which occurred on January 14, 2026.

The total value of the stolen property is estimated at twenty thousand four hundred dollars ($20,400.00 BDS).

Alleyne appeared before Acting Magistrate Oliver Thomas in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.