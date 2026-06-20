Students from the Alleyne School marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another as the Belleplaine, St. Andrew institution held its graduation ceremony yesterday.

Under the theme, Together We Rise: Celebrating Excellence and Achievement, students, teachers, parents, well-wishers and members of the Board gathered in the school’s hall to honour the Class of 2026.

Fifth Form teacher Ryan Barrow told graduands that the occasion was much more than a celebration of their educational pursuits, but also of their overall development.

Delivering the feature address, soca artiste Faith Callender shared with students her personal story of making the pivot from pursuing a traditional career in accounting to becoming an entertainer.

She encouraged students to be bold in chasing their dreams, regardless of the challenges.

She said the first step starts with self-belief.