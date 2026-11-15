Alliston Seale officially sworn in as Director of Public Prosecutions

Alliston Seale has been officially sworn in as Barbados’ new Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Seale, who had been acting in the post since June 2025, took the oath of office during a ceremony at State House earlier this evening.

He previously served the country as a police officer and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Addressing the media, Mr Seale outlined his main priorities for the role.

He also shared the strategic approach he intends to take to clearing the backlog of cases within the court system, while ensuring justice and fairness for all.