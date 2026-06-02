AMAAS Barbados Masters are champions again of the Tobago Over-50s T20 Cricket Fiesta.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Tobago Legends batted first at the Plymouth Recreation Ground and posted 138 for 7.

Neil Williams top-scored with an unbeaten 56, while Wesley Straker took 2 for 25 and Cleveland Grant 2 for 31.

In reply, AMAAS Barbados raced to 141 for 5 off 17.1 overs to win by five wickets.

Player of the Match Ron Bates led the charge to victory with 46 off 29 deliveries, while Pedro Agard contributed 34.

The repeat champions won $10,000 for their title run, finishing the tournament unbeaten.