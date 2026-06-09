Ambassador clarifies CARICOM free movement figures

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, is seeking to clear up misinformation regarding the number of people who have remained in Barbados since the CARICOM Free Movement Regime began last October.

Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the only countries that have signed on to the agreement.

Ambassador Comissiong explained that those who remain on the island are required to register with the Ministry of Labour, where they are issued with a Certificate of Indefinite Residence and Work.

He was speaking on his weekly Conversation on CARICOM segment on TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados.

Ambassador Comissiong said the actual figure is just under 800 people, noting that there has been no flood of people as previously suggested.

He added that there have been no issues with the initiative and revealed that he has proposed bringing together all stakeholders shortly for a full analysis of the programme.