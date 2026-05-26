Ambassador Commissiong welcomes Barbados-Guyana ID travel arrangement
David Comissiong, Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, is welcoming the announcement that citizens of Barbados and Guyana will soon be able to travel between the two countries using national identification cards instead of passports.
Ambassador Comissiong says the agreement represents a move toward deeper integration within CARICOM.
He further stated that the development sends a strong signal about the direction in which the region should be moving.