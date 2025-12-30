Ambassador defends CARICOM amid recent criticism from T&T’s PM

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, says the newly elected leadership of Trinidad and Tobago has not been actively involved in CARICOM for the past decade.

He noted that the last time the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration was in office was in 2015, and as a result, would not have been intimately involved in CARICOM’s more recent developments.

Ambassador Comissiong was responding to comments made by Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar describing CARICOM as dysfunctional.

He was speaking during his weekly Conversations on CARICOM segment on TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados.

Ambassador Comissiong added that CARICOM is a multi-layered structure that remains very solid.