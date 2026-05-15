Vic Fernandes, Barbados’ Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organisation of American States, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Barbadian Brigadier General Andrew Harewood at his office.

The meeting came as Ambassador Fernandes and First Secretary William Clarke engaged in discussions on ways Brigadier Harewood can assist Barbados, particularly its young people.

The discussions also resulted in plans to host events in Barbados later this year and next year.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Brigadier Harewood presented Ambassador Fernandes with two commemorative coins.