American charged with several cannabis-related offences

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Narcotics Unit has arrested and charged an American national with several cannabis-related offences.

Tykeesha Genen Scott-Dickens, 51, of Rosedale, New York, USA, has been charged with the following offences, committed on October 13, 2026:

Importation of cannabis

Possession of cannabis

Trafficking in cannabis

Intent to supply cannabis

The suspected cannabis weighs 3.3 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of BDS $52,800.

Scott-Dickens appeared before Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today, where she pleaded guilty to the offences.

She was fined BDS $13,000, payable forthwith, or nine months’ imprisonment at Dodds Prison.