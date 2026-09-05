The Anglican Church of Barbados is proposing to play a greater role in supporting the island’s healthcare sector, with plans for a major development at Henry’s Lane, St Michael.

The project is expected to provide medical services, along with accommodation for people requiring specialised care.

Chairman of the Barbados Diocesan Trustees, Adrian Elcock, spoke to CBC about the project.

Mr Elcock says the plans have already been submitted to the Planning and Development Department.

The project will require significant funding, and the trustees are exploring ways to involve members of the Anglican community and other interested persons in making the development a reality.