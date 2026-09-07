Anglicans urged to protect environment
Members of the Anglican Church in Barbados are being encouraged to conserve water and advocate for the protection of the environment.
The call comes from Rector and Canon Missioner at St George Parish Church, Reverend Canon Dr John Rogers.
He was speaking during a church service held to mark the start of the Season of Creation.
Focusing on the biblical theme of living water, Canon Rogers highlighted the importance of water to humans and the need to preserve the environment.