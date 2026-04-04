Aniya Nurse advances to 100m finals clocking a new personal best admin Published: April 4, 2026 | Updated: April 4, 2026 1 min read Aniya Nurse is through to the final. The Barbadian Under-20 sprinter won her heat and clocked a new personal best of 11.42 seconds in the 100m at the 2026 CARIFTA Games in Grenada. Post navigation Previous: Josiah Gill advances to Under-17 boys’ 100m finalNext: Paris Hill Kite Flying Day set to soar this Easter Monday Related Stories All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games admin April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James admin April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran admin April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 admin April 5, 2026 Semara Olton places 8th in U-20 girls’ 100m at the 2026 CARIFTA Games admin April 4, 2026 Aniya Nurse clockes 11.47 to finish fourth in 100m admin April 4, 2026 Regional News All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games 1 All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James 2 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran 3 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 4 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 April 5, 2026