Aniya Nurse clockes 11.47 to finish fourth in 100m admin Published: April 4, 2026 | Updated: April 4, 2026 1 min read A solid showing for Barbados! Aniya Nurse clocked 11.47 seconds to finish fourth in the 100m at CARIFTA 2026 in Grenada. Post navigation Previous: Barbados opens CARIFTA with early medal successNext: Semara Olton places 8th in U-20 girls’ 100m at the 2026 CARIFTA Games Related Stories All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games admin April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James admin April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran admin April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 admin April 5, 2026 Semara Olton places 8th in U-20 girls’ 100m at the 2026 CARIFTA Games admin April 4, 2026 Barbados opens CARIFTA with early medal success admin April 4, 2026 Regional News All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games 1 All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James 2 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran 3 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 4 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 April 5, 2026