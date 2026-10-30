Newly installed prefects at the Ann Hill School are being challenged to embrace their new responsibilities by demonstrating the leadership expected of them.

The latest batch of student leaders was inducted during a ceremony at the school on Pine Plantation Road yesterday.

Coordinator of the National Financial Literacy Programme, Fabian Bartlett, encouraged the students to carry out their duties with humility while striving to positively influence their peers.

The school is also celebrating its 44th anniversary this year.

Principal Emelda Belle praised the school’s development over the years. She says that, in addition to offering traditional subjects, the school also seeks to equip students with practical skills that will allow them to become more independent in their homes.