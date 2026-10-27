Former national netball player and coach Anna Shepherd says the standard of the sport in Barbados and across the Caribbean has diminished significantly.

In response, she has launched a new coaching academy in an effort to help improve the standard of netball on the island.

The Shep’s Netball Academy was officially launched yesterday at the Wildey Gymnasium, where Shepherd expressed deep concern about the quality of the sport.

The academy will offer various programmes for young players aged six to 21, as well as one-on-one elite coaching and international tours.