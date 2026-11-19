Shortly after adopting neighbouring Luther Thorne Memorial Primary School, Ansa McAL (Barbados) Limited has donated fans to the institution to help students and staff cope with the El Niño heat.

During the adoption and presentation ceremony, Principal Erica Holder expressed gratitude for the donation and the partnership with the automotive dealer.

She said the contribution would significantly enhance the learning environment for students while supporting the educational needs of the community.

While acknowledging Ansa McAL’s commitment to supporting education, Mrs Holder described the donation as timely.