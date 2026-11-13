ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The Antigua and Barbuda government has expressed serious concern over recent reports of violence involving schoolchildren, as well as confrontations among young people.

A statement issued following the weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired by National Security Minister and Acting Prime Minister Sir Steadroy Benjamin, noted that the meeting had discussed the incidents and underscored the importance of ensuring that disagreements and disputes among students are resolved through established and peaceful channels rather than through physical confrontation, intimidation or violence.

“The Government is therefore appealing to students to exercise restraint, respect one another and observe the rules and procedures established by schools and the wider community for resolving disagreements. Parents and guardians are also being urged to play an active role in guiding their children, reinforcing positive behaviour and discouraging any involvement in violence.”

The statement said the Government emphasised that disagreements should never be allowed to escalate into physical altercations that place the safety and well-being of students and others at risk.

“Parents are encouraged to engage constructively with school authorities whenever conflicts arise and to support efforts aimed at maintaining safe learning environments,” the statement said.

It added that Cabinet had been advised that the police “will be adopting a firm and uncompromising approach to incidents involving youth violence”.

“Individuals found to have engaged in violent or disruptive conduct will be subject to appropriate enforcement action, including being charged and brought before the courts for offences such as disturbing the peace, where applicable.

“The Government wishes to make clear that violence among young people will not be treated as acceptable conduct. While the authorities remain committed to protecting children and supporting their development, those who engage in unlawful behaviour must understand that their actions carry consequences.”

The Cabinet said it was calling on students, parents, teachers and the wider community to work together “to discourage violence, promote peaceful conflict resolution and ensure that schools remain safe environments in which children can learn, develop and achieve their full potential”.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Everton Jeffers is calling on students to stop recording fights for social media and instead seek help before someone is seriously injured or killed.

His appeal follows a confrontation on Tuesday involving two schoolgirls at the unfinished multi-level car park.

A video widely circulated on social media shows the girls fighting before both fall over the edge of the structure into an overgrown area below.

The Police Commissioner expressed concern that young people were more interested in taking out their phones and recording violent confrontations than intervening by seeking assistance.

“They need to recognise that when they do that, sometimes they encourage others to do the same thing,” Jeffers told the Antigua Observer newspaper, warning that sharing videos of fights could encourage copycat behaviour and create a misleading impression of young people, most of whom he described as decent and law-abiding.