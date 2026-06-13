ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The Antigua and Barbuda Government says the work permit system must strike an appropriate balance between supporting economic growth and protecting employment opportunities for nationals.

A statement issued following the weekly Cabinet meeting stated that while the Government acknowledges that “there remains a demand for specialised skills in certain sectors, employers must continue to demonstrate genuine efforts to recruit qualified nationals before seeking approval to employ foreign workers.”

“During the discussion, Cabinet examined the existing procedures governing work permit applications and emphasised the Government’s commitment to ensuring that Antiguans and Barbudans are given every reasonable opportunity to secure employment before permits are granted to non-nationals.”

The statement said the Cabinet received a comprehensive presentation from the One Stop Employment Centre (OSEC) on the state of employment in Antigua and Barbuda, labour market trends, and the administration of work permit applications.

It said Cabinet was informed that the One Stop Employment Centre continues to serve as the primary mechanism for matching job seekers with employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

It said the Centre maintains a database of thousands of job seekers and works closely with employers to advertise vacancies and identify suitably qualified Antiguans and Barbudans for available positions.

The statement said the Labour Commissioner advised Cabinet that employers seeking work permits are currently required to advertise vacancies and provide evidence that efforts have been made to recruit locally.

“Cabinet, however, expressed concern that employment opportunities may not always be reaching the widest possible audience and stressed the importance of ensuring greater transparency and broader public access to vacancy announcements.”

As a result, Cabinet agreed that stronger measures must be implemented to ensure that all vacancies associated with work permit applications are adequately advertised across multiple platforms.

“Going forward, employers will be required to provide evidence that vacancies have been advertised through recognised media outlets, including print, digital, and other approved channels, in addition to the One Stop Employment Centre’s established recruitment process,” the statement added.

Cabinet also encouraged the expansion of the One Stop Employment Centre’s outreach efforts through social media, digital platforms, WhatsApp distribution channels, and other modern communication tools to ensure that job opportunities are more readily accessible to job seekers throughout Antigua and Barbuda.

The statement said the Labour Commissioner also advised Cabinet that additional scrutiny is being applied to certain categories of work permit applications, including domestic worker requests, to ensure that applications are justified and that employers possess the financial capacity to meet their obligations.

“Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to reducing unemployment, expanding workforce participation, improving access to employment opportunities, and ensuring that the labour market operates in a fair, transparent, and equitable manner for all citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.”