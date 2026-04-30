Antiguans voting for a new government

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC -Voters in this Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country are going to an estimated 190 polling stations on Thursday to cast ballots in a general election that Prime Minister Gaston Browne called almost two years ahead of the constitutional deadline.

The polling stations, which opened at 6.00 am (local time), will close 12 hours later.

The Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) says 63,330 persons are eligible to cast their ballots for the 17 constituencies at stake, and increase of almost 3,000 voters and is promising that the process will be transparent and well coordinated.

“Electors who apply to replace their expired Voter’s ID Card will be issued a Special Identification Card (special ID) at the Registration Units within the Constituencies on Thursday 30th April 2026 – Election Day. The Registration Units will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to facilitate this process,” ABEC said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage Antiguans and Barbudans to go out and exercise their franchise. However you will not be able to exercise your franchise without a valid voters ID card. So for persons who are yet to replace their voters ID card…you will need to apply for a special voters ID card and you will need a passport size photo,” said ABEC public relations officer, Elisa Graham.

The elections are being monitored by teams from the CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth.

“We offer a renaissance in changing times,” Prime Minister Browne said as his ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office.

“On election day, do not take a risk on a leader and a team that’s just not ready. Let’s keep Antigua and Barbuda in strong and safe hands,” said Browne, the first prime minister here ever to have won three consecutive terms in office.

The ABLP is being challenged by the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), with its leader Jamale Pringle saying that Antigua and Barbudans have suffered for too long under the current administration.

“No longer will the people be subjected to the whims and fancy of a political party or a candidate or political person,” said Pringle, who is leading the party into a general election for the first time.

“We will ensure that policies are geared towards everybody without political interference,” he added.,

The ABLP is contesting all 17 seats, while the UPP is fielding candidates for the 16 seats on Antigua with its affiliate, the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) contesting the seat on Barbuda. There are three independent candidates.

In the last general election held on January 18, 2023, the ABLP won nine of the 17 seats, with the others going to the UPP and a lone independent candidate.