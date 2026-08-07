The President of the Association of Public Transport Owners, Anwar Nana, has been appointed to the Board of the Transport Authority.

Mr. Nana will work with the Chairman and members of the Transport Authority Board to provide safe and reliable transportation services across the island, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

He thanked Senior Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, for believing in his ability to serve on the board.

Mr. Nana says he will give his full support to the Authority as it executes its mandate.