AOPT calls for clarity on outstanding insurance claims

Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT), Roy Raphael, is calling on the Financial Services Commission (FSC) to make it known where those who have outstanding claims now stand.

He says some of the AOPT’s membership were involved in road accidents with other motorists who held policies with Equity Insurance Company, and have been unable to get settlements to date.

Last month, the FSC sought High Court approval to wind up the insurer, warning that not all obligations may be met.