The Alliance Owners of Public Transport says its members remain in limbo, unsure whether they will be able to continue operating or if their vehicles could be taken off the road.

Chairman Roy Raphael says operators are still waiting for an update from the Barbados Licensing Authority regarding concerns about their inability to renew permits for public service vehicles.

He explains that operators must present their roadworthy certificates to the Barbados Revenue Authority before they can pay for and receive their permits, and that process is currently stalled.

Mr. Raphael says the issue will be discussed at the executive level on Sunday, and a decision on the way forward will be made.