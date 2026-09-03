The Alliance Owners of Public Transport is expanding and has been outlining plans to improve the lives of members, while ensuring that they are adequately trained to work in the industry.

These plans were revealed by Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport, Roy Raphael, during an awards ceremony at Atlantis Submarines recently, to recognise several public service vehicle owners for their good work.

Mr. Raphael says almost 20 new drivers have been added to the Transportation Augmentation Programme, or TAP programme.

Plans are also in place to have a number of housing lots set up for workers in the sector.

He also shared other plans, which include ensuring that workers are properly trained and can have their own permits.