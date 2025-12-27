Applewhaite signs two year deal with Connecticut United

Barbados senior men’s national football team captain, Andre Applewhaite, has signed his first professional contract.

The 23-year-old Weymouth Wales player is set to join Connecticut United on a two-year deal after agreeing on personal terms to play in the MLS Next Pro season.

The league, launched in 2022 with 21 clubs, now features 27 reserve teams from Major League Soccer.

Applewhaite, a left back, has made 18 appearances for Barbados, earning his maiden cap during a CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Dominican Republic at the Félix Sánchez Stadium in 2022.

He told CBC Sports he is elated to finally put pen to paper.