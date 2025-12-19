Appointments of 2,100 Workers Part of Broader Public Service Reform

Government’s move to appoint just under 21 hundred public sector workers is part of a broader agenda.

That’s according to Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight as debate on the Public Service Appointments Bill, 2025 continued in Parliament today, this time in the Senate.

She says that beyond treating the workers fairly and recognising their commitment, Government is engaged in implementing a number of changes to make the public service more efficient and suitable for a modern Barbados.