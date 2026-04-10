Aquatic Centre pools cleared to reopen Monday

Following multiple inspections by the Ministry of Health and the completion of the required works, the competition pool and learner’s pool at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey have been approved for reopening.

In an Instagram post on the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association’s page, it was confirmed that the facility will officially reopen on Monday.

The pool was closed on March 12, shortly before 4 p.m., by the Ministry of Health after it was reported that the filtration system was not functioning properly.

At the time, officials indicated that the Aquatic Centre could remain closed for at least two weeks while the issue was addressed.

Now, with the necessary repairs completed, training can resume as the 2026 swim season continues.