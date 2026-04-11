Top junior cyclist Arielle Greaves rode away with the overall junior female title when cycling’s 2026 Easter International Grand Prix was held in Trinidad and Tobago over the weekend.

The event, which formed part of the Americas Track Cup Series and the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships, saw Greaves dominate across the board. She captured victories in the 8-lap race, 5-lap race, keirin, kilo, flying 200 metres and match sprints to cap off an outstanding all-round performance.

Her commanding display not only secured her the top spot in her category but also underlined her status as one of the region’s most promising young cyclists. Greaves’ consistency and versatility across multiple disciplines proved too strong for her competitors, as she continues to build momentum on the international stage.

She will next compete at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Mexico, set for May 4th to 9th.