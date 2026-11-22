Arindell retains Monarch of the Sand title at BIIG Published: November 22, 2026 | Updated: November 22, 2026 1 minute read Matthew Arindell has retained his Barbados Independence Invitational Games Monarch of the Sand title, as the beach wrestling competition concluded at Savvy on the Bay. Post navigation Previous: Odwin finishes strong with seven-under-par 65 at LPGA Q-Series FinalsNext: Road tennis seeks to expand its international reach Related Stories 1 minute read Symmonds calls for stronger maritime connections across the Caribbean November 22, 2026 1 minute read Harrison College advance to Under-19 League Two final November 22, 2026 1 minute read Road tennis seeks to expand its international reach November 22, 2026 1 minute read Odwin finishes strong with seven-under-par 65 at LPGA Q-Series Finals November 22, 2026 1 minute read Forde reiterates Barbados’ commitment to child protection November 22, 2026 1 minute read 17-year-old Roshauna Clarke wins Youth Speak-Off Competition November 22, 2026 Top Stories Symmonds calls for stronger maritime connections across the Caribbean 1 Symmonds calls for stronger maritime connections across the Caribbean November 22, 2026 Forde reiterates Barbados’ commitment to child protection 2 Forde reiterates Barbados’ commitment to child protection November 22, 2026 17-year-old Roshauna Clarke wins Youth Speak-Off Competition 3 17-year-old Roshauna Clarke wins Youth Speak-Off Competition November 22, 2026 Rev. Smith urges Barbadians to embrace resilience and unity 4 Rev. Smith urges Barbadians to embrace resilience and unity November 22, 2026