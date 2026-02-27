Armed and Dangerous: Ramone Jamar Dacosta Jordan wanted for questioning

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Ramone Jamar Dacosta Jordan, 32 years old, alias “Gas”, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Jordan, whose last known address is Wiltshire Avenue, Bayfield, St. Philip, is approximately six feet two inches (6’2″) tall, slim build, and of brown complexion. He wears his hair in long dreadlocks.

He has a tattoo on his left arm depicting an image of a wall with his alias “GAS” at the top. On the same arm, he also has a tattoo bearing the words “Honor, Yolo and Loyalty” arranged in a distinct pattern.

Jordan is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney at law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Ramone Jamar Dacosta Jordan is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at 418 2608 or 418 2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.