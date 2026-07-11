Around 900 Snakes escape into flooded Chinese city after deadly typhoon

HONG KONG (CNN) — Hundreds of snakes, many of them venomous, remain on the loose in the southern Chinese city of Hengzhou after flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak swept through the region.

State media reported that around 900 snakes escaped after floodwaters inundated reptile farms in the area. The flooding has claimed at least 39 lives.

One woman died after being bitten by what was believed to be a cobra that may have escaped from one of the flooded snake farms. Several other people have also reportedly been bitten.

Videos shared by residents showed snakes swimming through flooded streets with their heads above the water.

Chinese authorities initially downplayed the threat but have since urged residents to avoid the snakes while deploying snake-catching teams, increasing antivenom supplies and preparing hospitals for additional snakebite cases.

The flooding also allowed several other animals to escape from a local zoo.

The privately owned Guigang Zoo said two zebras, a humpback ox, three miniature horses, two donkeys, ostriches, emus and raccoons were among the animals that got loose after the facility flooded.

The zoo issued a public appeal for sightings, warning that some frightened animals could become aggressive.

Zoo owner Yin Feifei told local media that staff risked their lives to secure enclosures housing dangerous predators as floodwaters rose. Despite their efforts, three lions drowned.

“We could not allow predators to escape during the flood and create an additional public safety risk,” Yin said.

Local media also reported that more than 16,000 pigs were swept away by the floodwaters, with heavy machinery later used to recover some of the animals.

Hengzhou, located in China’s Guangxi region, is widely known as the country’s “jasmine capital” because of its long history of jasmine cultivation.

The region is also one of China’s largest snake-breeding centres.

More than 100 snake species have been recorded in Guangxi, which borders Vietnam. By 2020, the region was home to nearly 20 million snakes across more than 14,000 breeding farms.

While snake meat has traditionally been consumed locally, many farms now breed snakes for pharmaceutical and biomedical purposes.

The most commonly bred species are cobras and common rat snakes. Although rat snakes are non-venomous, cobra bites can be fatal.

Authorities said civilian snake-catching teams have been working continuously to remove the escaped reptiles.

One team member, identified only as Mr Zhu, told state-owned media that seven or eight catchers had captured between 2,000 and 3,000 snakes over two days, mainly rat snakes.

He said snakes often seek shelter inside homes after flooding, with residents alerting authorities when they are spotted.

Officials have advised residents to avoid going outdoors at night and to stay away from tall grass and ponds, where snakes are likely to gather while searching for food and shelter.

State news agency Xinhua reported that local hospitals have sufficient supplies of antivenom serum to respond to snakebite emergencies, provided patients receive treatment quickly.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as floodwaters recede, although it remains unclear how long the escaped snakes will pose a threat to residents.