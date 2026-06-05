The arts and culture industry in Barbados is brimming with promising business opportunities, signalling a vibrant sector ripe for investment and growth.

This revelation came from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Pan-African Affairs and Heritage, Trevor Prescod, during the launch of the fourth Marcus Garvey Memorial Pitch Competition today.

He said entrepreneurs and investors who engage with the arts and culture industry can contribute to sustainable community development while also benefiting from new market prospects.

He said the Marcus Garvey Memorial Pitch Competition serves as an important platform for emerging and established creatives to showcase innovative ideas, secure funding and build networks that support the growth of the industry.

Minister Prescod said there is significant potential within the creative and cultural sectors to drive economic development, foster innovation and promote Barbados’ rich heritage on both regional and international stages.

He said the initiative reflects Government’s commitment to nurturing talent and expanding opportunities within the sector, making it a key focus area for economic diversification in Barbados.