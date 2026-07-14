Ashby and Greenidge return home after World Championship experience

Barbadians Joshua Ashby and Cael Greenidge are back home, enriched with valuable experience after a highly competitive outing at the Under-18 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

The pair qualified for the main draw of the tournament, which was staged in The Hague, Netherlands, last week.

Ashby and Greenidge opened their campaign with a tough 21-12, 21-12 defeat to a pair from Thailand, before also going down to Germany, 21-9, 21-14.

In their final match, despite a spirited effort, Barbados lost to New Zealand, 21-11, 21-17.

Coach Mark Lewis credited the duo for showing grit and determination against tough opponents.